Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

These 8 Gen Z habits are baffling. Let us Zoomers explain

Washington Post
9 mins to read

Is the generation born between 1997 and 2012 allergic to driving, glued to their headphones, and obsessed with the digital camera revival trend? Photo / Getty Images

Is the generation born between 1997 and 2012 allergic to driving, glued to their headphones, and obsessed with the digital camera revival trend? Photo / Getty Images

There are reasons why phone greetings, uppercase letters and bar tabs are going the way of the dodo. Dad’s old point-and-shoot, on the other hand, is making a comeback.

It’s impossible to pin down the essence of an entire generation. Still, as members of Gen Z, we spend a lot

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save