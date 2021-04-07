'When I look at you': Unexpected note addressed to holidaying mums found in caravan park

A heartwarming note has been found on display at a caravan park, aimed at the mums who are staying on holiday. Photo / 123rf / Mum Central

The letter has gone viral after being posted to the Mum Central Facebook page, addressed to "all of the mums".

A number of holiday parks have been swamped with families during Australia's school holidays.

The note, left by an anonymous campgoer on April 4, pays homage to all the mothers out there grinding their way through parenthood.

"How awesome is this note one of our readers found stuck up at her caravan park in Victoria?! Kudos to you whoever you are!" Mum Central said.

In the letter, it says parents are not judged for disciplining their children and says they admire the sacrifices made to give children happy holiday memories.

"To all of the mums, when I look at you or are in ear's reach of you trying to discipline or comfort your child I want you to know I am not judging you," the note said.

"I admire you, your strength, patience and the pure determination you have to try to give your family beautiful memories is priceless.

"Love and respect to you all! Happy Easter."

The post has gone viral, with thousands of people commenting on the lovely note.

A number of parents have weighed in, sharing their stories of camping.

"I've had a retired couple say that to us in Mildura, it was so lovely to hear and talk about when they'd travelled with their three kids. Kids and camping can be mayhem (but worth it)," one said.

"I wish all campers thought like this. Taking children camping is sometimes difficult," another added.

A third wrote: "I love this, so many times I have wanted to tell mothers I see when I'm out shopping, that they are doing a great job."

Other parents decided to share the note along with horror stories of their camping trip away, saying they wish other campers were as nice as the person who wrote the letter.

"This older lady who camped behind us told us we were appalling," one woman posted.

"We were speechless and didn't really understand.

"She went on to say she had come here for a quiet weekend away and all she could hear was our noisy kids and us yelling at the top of our lungs and we have no control over our kids at all.

"Then she just walked off.

"It was like a punch in the face. I was so hurt. How could this woman say something so horrible to other mothers?"