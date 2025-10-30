What we know about the downfall of Andrew, born a UK prince

Andrew’s fall follows years of scandal linked to Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Giuffre. Photo / Getty Images
The downfall of Andrew, formerly known as prince and born into a life of royal privilege as the son of the late Queen Elizabeth II, was complete today, when his brother King Charles III moved to strip him of all his titles.
The family of his alleged victim, Virginia Giuffre,hailed the king’s decision as a victory, saying “an ordinary American girl from an ordinary American family brought down a British prince with her truth and extraordinary courage”.
It is an ignominious fate for Andrew, who had seemingly revelled in his links to convicted US sex offender Jeffery Epstein.
But an email to Epstein in February 2011 “from a member of the British royal family” believed to be Andrew said: “Keep in close touch and we’ll play some more soon !!!!”, according to UK court documents revealed earlier this year.
Epstein died by suicide in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on charges of trafficking underage girls for sex.
In her memoir Nobody’s Girl published earlier this month, Giuffre said she was forced to have sex with Andrew on three separate occasions, having been trafficked by Epstein.
On the first occasion in March 2001, the then 41-year-old Andrew had sex with her at Maxwell’s mews house in London.
Andrew was asked to guess her age. When he correctly suggested she was 17, he explained his accuracy by saying that “my daughters are just a little younger than you”, Giuffre recalled in her memoir.
The second encounter was the following month at Epstein’s “garish” townhouse in New York.
The last time was on Epstein’s private island as part of what she described as an “orgy” with Andrew, Epstein and around eight other girls who “all appeared to be under the age of 18 and didn’t really speak English”.
A letter filed to a US court in February 2022 jointly by Giuffre and Andrew’s lawyers revealed they had reached an out-of-court settlement to end her civil case against him.
Andrew – who made no admission of liability – agreed to pay her an undisclosed sum. The exact amount has not been revealed, but was reportedly more than £9 million ($20.6m).