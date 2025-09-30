Premium
Home / Lifestyle

What researchers suspect may be fuelling cancer among millennials

Ariana Eunjung Cha, Álvaro Valiño and Dan Keating
Washington Post·
14 mins to read
What researchers suspect may be fuelling cancer among millennials
Older Americans are still more likely to be diagnosed than younger ones. But cancer rates among those aged 15 to 49 have increased by 10% since 2000. Illustration / Getty Images

US cancer rates among those aged 15 to 49 have increased by 10% since 2000, even as they have fallen among older people.

Gary Patti leaned in to study the rows of plastic tanks, where dozens of translucent zebrafish flickered through chemically treated water. Each tank contained a different substance

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save