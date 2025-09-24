Advertisement
I’m an oncologist. Here are 10 common cancer symptoms you should know about

Mikkael A. Sekeres
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

The three symptoms most often associated with cancer are breast lumps, urinary tract symptoms and changes in bowel habits. Photo / Getty Images

Worried about a swollen lymph node or change in bowel habits? Keep these red flags in mind.

As an oncologist, I’m often asked by family and friends about swollen lymph nodes. Even I find them concerning at times, wondering if they could be a sign of cancer.

I should know

