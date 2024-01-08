Crown Princess Mary’s upcoming higher rank means the curtsy will no longer be custom. Photo / Getty Images

Crown Princess Mary’s upcoming higher rank means the curtsy will no longer be custom. Photo / Getty Images

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark will no longer be expected to curtsy after she ascends the throne.

The Tasmanian-born princess always curtsied when in the company of royals higher in rank than her as a gesture of respect.

After Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark, 55, becomes King and Mary becomes Queen Consort on January 14, the act of curtsying will no longer be compulsory for the royal.

The 51-year-old has been pictured several times doing a deep curtsy, where she can be seen kneeling right down to the ground when greeting fellow royals.

She was taught how to do the traditional curtsy by husband Frederik before meeting her mother-in-law, Queen Margrethe II, for the first time.

Hello! magazine royal correspondent Danielle Stacey revealed Mary’s upcoming higher rank means the curtsy will no longer be custom.

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark curtsys to Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, at Copenhagen Airport in 2015. Photo / Getty Images

“If Mary greets another royal in future, typically two queens would not curtsy to one another, but she may decide to display the traditional greeting as a sign of respect, particularly if it’s a state visit,” she shared.

The curtsy isn’t the only thing Mary will be leaving in the past when her official royal role changes.

Her personal hairdresser and make-up artist Soren Hedegaard will be stepping down from his duties after 23 years working with Crown Princess Mary.

Hedegaard said he will be “passing on the baton to the next generation”, but it is unknown who will be filling his shoes.

The hairstylist played a big part in Mary’s royal transformation and has become a close pal of the princess after working together since she was thrown into the spotlight 20 years ago.

“With the end of 2023 and with a change of throne in view, I have also chosen a change in my life,” he shared in an Instagram post.

“On 14/1 2024 and after 23 years as HRH Crown Princess Mary’s hairdresser, I am passing the baton on to the next generation.”

“It has been 23 amazing and unforgettable years with memories and friendships that I will always carry in my heart.”

Hedegaard met the Crown Princess through his partner Preben Kristensen, a Danish actor and comedian, renowned for his drag impersonations of Queen Margrethe. Kristensen is also a good friend of Crown Prince Frederik.

Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark during a visit to the Netherlands in 2022. Photo / Getty Images

As the Australian-born royal’s fame grew throughout her relationship with Frederik in the early 2000s, she and Hedegaard would check out the Estee Lauder makeup counters together at department stores in the suburbs so as not to be spotted by prying eyes.

Hedegaard helped Mary polish up her look prior to her engagement and in the headline-topping lead-up to her wedding to Frederik.

Since then, he has continued to provide hair and makeup advice throughout her time in the royal fold, all while being the face of Danish hairdressing chain Stuhr.

“My life has always been colourful and changeable and will hopefully continue to be so in the years to come,” he shared in the tribute.

“My craft is my heart’s blood. Therefore, my job as creative director at Stuhr is also the place where I will put all my energy and love for my profession in the future.”



