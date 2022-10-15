What is wapiti and how do you cook it? Kiwi chef Jackson Mehlhopt shows how

Kiwi chef Jackson Mehlhopt. Photo / Supplied

A keen forager and hunter, plus head chef at Tussock Hill Vineyard in Christchurch, Jackson Mehlhopt is competing tomorrow at the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Competition in Sydney. He's chosen to prepare wapiti, NZ's southern red deer.

Here are his top tips for working with this wild venison.

Why have you chosen wapiti for your dish?

Wapiti deer have been trophy-hunted in New Zealand since they were introduced into Fiordland National Park in the early 1900s, and herd numbers need to be controlled because they are a threat to biodiversity in this region. By recognising our responsibility within that relationship and utilising what nature has to offer we can begin to envision a better, more sustainable future.

Why do you love cooking wild wapiti venison?

Wild wapiti has an intense gamey flavour and hefty nutritional value. Even better, we are fortunate to have access to this amazing wild food resource right in our own backyard. Eating wild meat contributes to a reduction in greenhouse gases otherwise released by conventional farming practices.

Any tips for home cooks?

My favourite venison cut is the tenderloin because it takes well to fast cooking methods and it's incredibly soft meat. Venison is lean, so it's best cooked rare to medium rare. By cooking it rare on a sizzling hot cast iron pan or barbecue you hold in all of the succulent juices while still getting a good caramelisation on the outside. This light caramelisation is where you unlock the flavour potential within the meat.

After searing it off, place the meat in the oven at 180 degrees for about 4-5 minutes. Then remove it from the oven and allow the meat to relax.

What should you serve venison with?

At this point, I would suggest pouring a glass of Central Otago pinot noir and preparing some side dishes to accompany the venison - I suggest roasted kumara topped with plenty of butter and chopped herbs.

The S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Competition is an annual event designed to support a personal vision of how food can have a positive impact on society. The winner will compete at the Grand Finale in Milan in 2023.