Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

What is ethical non-monogamy? From throuples to open relationships, everything you need to know

By Michelle Kasey
5 mins to read
Ethical non-monogamy involves multiple consensual, honest and respectful relationships. Photo / Getty Images

Ethical non-monogamy involves multiple consensual, honest and respectful relationships. Photo / Getty Images

Relationship and sex therapist Michelle Kasey explains the different types of non-monogamous relationships, why they’re on the rise, and the pros and cons of exploring them.

The purpose and expectations of modern relationships

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle