Thirteen-year-old Esra Haynes died after inhaling toxic chemicals from an aerosol can. Photo / A Current Affair

The death of a 13-year-old Australian girl has raised concerns about a growing trend that could threaten the lives of teenagers.

Esra Haynes went into cardiac arrest and experienced severe brain damage after inhaling chemicals from a can of deodorant - an activity known as “chroming” - at a friend’s house in March this year. Just over a week later, her parents had no choice but to turn off her life support.

Experts in Australia say chroming is a trend that’s continuing to grow - but what exactly are the risks and should New Zealanders be concerned?

Chroming, also called huffing or sniffing, involves inhaling toxic chemicals from paint, petrol or aerosol cans like deodorant to get high. It’s a popular method with teenagers because deodorant cans are easy to access and the trend has taken off on TikTok and other social media platforms.

But this act can be incredibly dangerous and can potentially cause physical or cognitive damage in both the short and long term - even sudden death.

LaTrobe University associate professor Sarah MacLean told news.com.au that chronic users of these substances can suffer “significant neurological and cognitive impairment”, including damage to the brain and its functions, bone marrow and organs.

“They have the capacity for sudden death, but there is no telling who is going to die, when, or how with misuse,” she explained.

According to the NZ Drug Foundation’s The Level, huffing or chroming any level of dangerous substances will put you at risk of “sudden sniffing death syndrome”, meaning they can cause the heart to beat irregularly or stop.

One recent example involved a group of teenagers visiting a Hamilton laundromat to get high from sniffing deodorant.

The owner of the business told the Herald in April that around 14 young people - some of them barely 12 years old - would consistently visit the Double Bubble laundromat to climb into the washing machines and get high to the point of passing out or even spitting blood.

“We are pretty scared,” they said, adding that when they contacted police, they were told it “wasn’t an emergency”.

“What is an emergency then? It’s sad to know that no one is really taking any interest ... it looks like we’ve come to a dead end.”

At the time, Drug Foundation executive director Sarah Helm told the Herald that while it was concerning, huffing wasn’t necessarily a growing activity in New Zealand.

“It’s been an issue that’s been around, I remember it in the 1980s,” she said.

While the trend itself may not be new, it’s important to know that social media has played a part - a medium that wasn’t around in previous decades. Esra Haynes’ parents are among those calling for more restrictions on social media to keep kids safer from trends like chroming.

Helm said if Kiwi parents were concerned, they should sit down and talk through the dangers with their kids.

“Keep the flow of conversation going.”

Where to get help

Call the Alcohol and Drug Helpline on 0800 787 797 or visit https://alcoholdrughelp.org.nz/

If you’re concerned about a loved one or young person in your life, you can find some helpful conversation starters at drugfoundation.org.nz/didyouknow

