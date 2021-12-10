Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

What I'm Reading: Keith Westwater

3 minutes to read
Keith Westwater. Photo / Logan Westwater

Keith Westwater. Photo / Logan Westwater

By Keith Westwater

I had to search for the whereabouts of my "bedside" pile of books – it had been given "not on display" status as we decluttered our rooms in preparation for putting the house on the