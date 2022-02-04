Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

What I'm Reading: Bryan Walpert

2 minutes to read
Bryan Walpert. Photo / Supplied

Bryan Walpert. Photo / Supplied

By Bryan Walpert

Though a "literary" novel reader, I've been gravitating to books with a speculative element. I'm currently reading and enjoying Isobar Precinct by Angelique Kasmara (Cuba Press). Set with wonderful detail in Auckland, it has a