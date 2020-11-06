Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

What I'm Reading: author Martin Edmond

3 minutes to read

Martin Edmond Photo / Mayu Kanamori

Canvas
By: Eleanor Black

The other day I bought two books: Dashiell Hammett's The Glass Key and John Ashbery's translation of Rimbaud's Illuminations. I wanted the Hammett because I'd just finished Diane Johnson's excellent biography of him and also