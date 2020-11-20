Website of the Year

What I'm Reading: author Debra Millar talks to Eleanor Black

Debra Millar. Photo / Supplied

Canvas
By: Eleanor Black

In recent years I've developed something of an obsession for reading medical memoirs. I'm not entirely sure why. My mother worked for a series of doctors,