Well connected: Parents name baby after internet provider to get 18 years of free Wifi

The parents admit they feel 'a little ashamed' of their decision. Photo / 123rf

A couple in Switzerland have caused a stir online after they took up an internet provider's offer of 18 years' worth of free WiFi, in exchange for naming their child after the telco.

Baby Twifia got her name so her parents could get 18 years of free internet with Swiss telco Twifi, meaning they will not have to pay a cent for internet until their baby reaches adulthood.

The couple took up the offer advertised on the company's website, where they ask people to "simply upload a photo of your child's civil birth certificate".

The new parents, who wanted to remain anonymous, named their newborn girl Twifia to take advantage of the offer.

Twifia is the girl's second middle name on her birth certificate.

They told Kidspot they will put the money they save on internet into a savings account for Twifia, hoping she will use it to buy a car when she is old enough to drive.

"The longer I thought about it, the more unique the name became for me, and that was when the thing got its charm," the dad told Kidspot.

"For me, the name Twifia also stands for connection in this context. For an eternal bond," the new mum said.

"There are much worse names. And the more often we say 'Twifia', the heartier the name sounds."

The decision, they say, wasn't easy.

"We want to remain anonymous to those around us because we don't want to justify ourselves," the couple said.

"Because the accusation of having sold our child's name hits us very hard. We are also a little ashamed."

Twifi boss Philippe Fotsch has reportedly said that the couple will get their free WiFi for 18 years even if the company goes bust, as it is "a matter of honour".