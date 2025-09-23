We asked dietitians for healthy high-protein meals. Here’s their list

Registered dietitians told us that most adults should aim to eat between 25 and 30g of protein at every meal. Keep in mind that appetites and nutritional needs vary, so think of this as a general goal.

“For most people this a pretty good range,” said Jason Ewoldt, a registered dietitian nutritionist at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. “Now obviously if you’re an athlete or someone who’s recovering from surgery, then we’re going to want to increase that amount. But for the average person, 25 to 30 grams of protein at every meal is a good place to live.”

Ewoldt and other dietitians emphasised that protein shouldn’t be your only focus. You should prioritise meals that also provide plenty of fibre, healthy fats, vitamins and other important nutrients that can protect your overall health.

That takes some strategising, but it’s not as difficult as it might sound. To help you, we asked the dietitians to give us a sample meal plan. Here’s what they told us.

Breakfast

Greek yoghurt, chia seeds and berries can be a great source of protein. Photo / 123rf

This tends to be the meal where people eat the least amount of protein – if they eat breakfast at all, said Katie Dodd, a registered dietitian nutritionist who runs a nutrition blog called the Geriatric Dietitian.

Many popular breakfast foods, such as cereals, bagels, snack bars and pastries, contain very little protein. They also tend to be low in fibre and high in sugar and refined carbohydrates. Getting enough protein at breakfast is crucial because it promotes satiety and balances your blood sugar levels – preventing you from experiencing hunger and cravings throughout the day.

1. Greek yoghurt with strawberries and almonds

27.5g of protein

three-quarters cup plain Greek yoghurt

1 tablespoon chia seeds

Half a cup chopped strawberries

Quarter cup sliced almonds

Every dietitian we interviewed recommended plain Greek yoghurt. It’s high in protein and loaded with probiotics – special bacteria that are good for your gut microbiome and metabolic health. Mix in some chia seeds, berries and sliced almonds to add fibre, vitamins, healthy fats and plant protein. If you’re vegan, use a plain, plant-based Greek yoghurt as your base.

2. Cottage cheese with blueberries and walnuts

29.5g of protein

1 cup cottage cheese

¼ cup walnuts

½ cup blueberries

Half a teaspoon cinnamon

A single cup of cottage cheese has a whopping 25g of protein. “That’s an amazing bang for your buck when it comes to protein,” said Anne Kozil, a registered dietitian nutritionist in the food science and human nutrition department at Colorado State University. “It’s an easy slam dunk.” Top it with nuts, berries and cinnamon for extra vitamins, fibre and phytonutrients.

3. Breakfast burrito

25g of protein

Two scrambled eggs

1/3 cup cooked black beans

1/4 cup diced cooked sweet potato

½ Hass avocado, peeled and sliced

1 whole-wheat tortilla

Having a breakfast burrito is an easy way to start your day with a healthy dose of protein. For added convenience, make a batch and stash the burritos in the freezer for a quick, on-the-go breakfast that can be warmed up in a microwave. Add black beans, sweet potatoes and half an avocado for a big boost of fibre, vitamins and minerals. If you’re vegan, swap out the scrambled eggs for sautéed tofu.

Lunch

A salad with chicken breast and lentils. Photo / 123rf

Most people eat slightly more protein at lunch than at breakfast, but they still fall short of what they need, Kozil said.

1. Chicken and lentil salad

37 to 40g of protein

Half a cup cooked lentils

85g grilled chicken

1 cup mixed lettuce or baby spinach

3/4 cup chopped vegetables, such as cucumber, carrots, peppers, or tomatoes

Dress with olive oil and apple cider vinegar, or your favourite dressing

Salads don’t have to be boring. They’re a great way to get in high-quality protein with fibre and nutrient-rich vegetables, beans and lentils.

2. Roast turkey and hummus wrap

About 25g of protein

1 whole-wheat tortilla

1-2 tablespoons hummus

1 slice cheddar or mozzarella cheese

2 slices oven-roasted turkey breast

Chopped lettuce and sliced tomatoes and onion

For a quick and portable lunch, combine your favourite protein and veges in a whole-wheat wrap. If you like cold cuts, choose sliced turkey, chicken or roast beef. These tend to be less processed and have fewer additives than mixed meats such as ham, salami and bologna. For a vegetarian option, try substituting the cold cuts with crispy roasted tofu.

3. Brown rice bowl

28 to 39g of protein

Half a cup cooked brown rice

85g grilled chicken, tofu or tempeh

Quarter cup cooked beans such as black or pinto

Quarter cup cooked lentils

Half a cup of sautéed peppers, onions and spinach

“This is an easy go-to meal for a healthy dose of protein,” Dodd said. Combine brown rice, chicken (or tofu or tempeh) and vegetables in a bowl. Then add beans, lentils and your favourite spices.

Dinner

For a healthy dinner idea, try chicken fajitas. Photo / 123rf

For most people, dinner tends to be the highest-protein meal of the day. But many people get a lot of their protein from processed meats such as hot dogs, sausages and fried chicken. These foods tend to be high in sodium, saturated fat and preservatives. Consider using dinner as an opportunity to eat healthier protein-rich foods that are often overlooked, such as seafood, beans, peas and lentils.

Grilled salmon with veggies and quinoa

About 36g of protein

113g grilled salmon

1 cup cooked quinoa

1 cup broccoli and cauliflower in medium-sized florets sautéed with garlic and olive oil

Seafood is one of the most nutritious high-protein foods you can eat because it’s brimming with omega-3 fatty acids, an essential nutrient that our bodies need but can’t produce. Health authorities recommend eating at least two servings of seafood weekly. Experts recommend eating salmon, rainbow trout, and small fish such as anchovies or sardines at least two nights a week.

2. Beef and lentil cheeseburgers

About 30g of protein

1 burger patty made with a 2-to-1 ratio of ground beef to cooked lentils

1 whole-wheat bun

One slice of cheddar cheese

Chopped lettuce and sliced tomatoes

Any time you’re making a recipe with minced beef, it’s a good idea to replace some of the beef with cooked brown lentils to add fibre and extra nutrients. Brown lentils are high in protein, have a mild flavour, and resemble the appearance and texture of cooked minced beef.

To make these burgers, add 450g of minced beef and two cups of cooked lentils to a food processor. Sprinkle in garlic powder, onion powder and any other seasoning you like. Pulse a few times, being careful not to puree the mixture. Then cook the burgers in a skillet until they reach the desired level of doneness. This recipe should yield about eight burgers.

3. Chicken fajitas

About 30g of protein

113g chicken tenders

Fajita or taco seasoning

½ large bell pepper, seeded and sliced

¼ large red onion, sliced

Flour or corn tortillas

Chicken is one of the richest sources of protein you can eat, Dodd said. “It’s a great source of lean protein,” she added. “That’s why so many bodybuilders eat chicken.” Consider trying this quick and easy recipe for chicken tender fajitas with onions and peppers, which involves sautéing chicken tenders with taco or fajita seasoning, then mixing in bell peppers and onions. To make it vegan, swap in tofu, tempeh, black beans or a plant-based meat substitute in place of chicken. Or if you’re not a fan of chicken, try thinly sliced steak or a serving of shrimp or fish.