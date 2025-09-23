We asked dietitians for healthy high-protein meals. Here’s their list

A breakfast burrito is a simple way to get a healthy dose of protein in the morning. Photo / 123rf
Each meal has at least 25 grams of protein and plenty of fibre, vitamins and minerals.
How many grams of protein have you eaten today?
If you’re like most people, you probably have no idea – and that can be a problem. Protein is an essential nutrient. Your body usesit to build and maintain muscle, recover from injuries, produce hormones and fight off infections. Eating protein promotes satiety and helps balance your blood sugar levels.
Health authorities say that the amount of protein the average adult needs on a daily basis is 0.36g per 0.45kg of body weight. That’s 54g of protein daily for a sedentary adult who weighs 68kg, or about the equivalent of eating 113g of grilled salmon, 85g of grilled chicken breast and one hard-boiled egg.
But that’s the bare minimum. You might need more – perhaps much more – depending on your age, activity levels, overall health and other factors.
Registered dietitians told us that most adults should aim to eat between 25 and 30g of protein at every meal. Keep in mind that appetites and nutritional needs vary, so think of this as a general goal.
“For most people this a pretty good range,” said Jason Ewoldt, a registered dietitian nutritionist at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. “Now obviously if you’re an athlete or someone who’s recovering from surgery, then we’re going to want to increase that amount. But for the average person, 25 to 30 grams of protein at every meal is a good place to live.”
Ewoldt and other dietitians emphasised that protein shouldn’t be your only focus. You should prioritise meals that also provide plenty of fibre, healthy fats, vitamins and other important nutrients that can protect your overall health.
That takes some strategising, but it’s not as difficult as it might sound. To help you, we asked the dietitians to give us a sample meal plan. Here’s what they told us.
Breakfast
This tends to be the meal where people eat the least amount of protein – if they eat breakfast at all, said Katie Dodd, a registered dietitian nutritionist who runs a nutrition blog called the Geriatric Dietitian.
Many popular breakfast foods, such as cereals, bagels, snack bars and pastries, contain very little protein. They also tend to be low in fibre and high in sugar and refined carbohydrates. Getting enough protein at breakfast is crucial because it promotes satiety and balances your blood sugar levels – preventing you from experiencing hunger and cravings throughout the day.
1. Greek yoghurt with strawberries and almonds
27.5g of protein
three-quarters cup plain Greek yoghurt
1 tablespoon chia seeds
Half a cup chopped strawberries
Quarter cup sliced almonds
Every dietitian we interviewed recommended plain Greek yoghurt. It’s high in protein and loaded with probiotics – special bacteria that are good for your gut microbiome and metabolic health. Mix in some chia seeds, berries and sliced almonds to add fibre, vitamins, healthy fats and plant protein. If you’re vegan, use a plain, plant-based Greek yoghurt as your base.
A single cup of cottage cheese has a whopping 25g of protein. “That’s an amazing bang for your buck when it comes to protein,” said Anne Kozil, a registered dietitian nutritionist in the food science and human nutrition department at Colorado State University. “It’s an easy slam dunk.” Top it with nuts, berries and cinnamon for extra vitamins, fibre and phytonutrients.
3. Breakfast burrito
25g of protein
Two scrambled eggs
1/3 cup cooked black beans
1/4 cup diced cooked sweet potato
½ Hass avocado, peeled and sliced
1 whole-wheat tortilla
Having a breakfast burrito is an easy way to start your day with a healthy dose of protein. For added convenience, make a batch and stash the burritos in the freezer for a quick, on-the-go breakfast that can be warmed up in a microwave. Add black beans, sweet potatoes and half an avocado for a big boost of fibre, vitamins and minerals. If you’re vegan, swap out the scrambled eggs for sautéed tofu.
Lunch
Most people eat slightly more protein at lunch than at breakfast, but they still fall short of what they need, Kozil said.
1. Chicken and lentil salad
37 to 40g of protein
Half a cup cooked lentils
85g grilled chicken
1 cup mixed lettuce or baby spinach
3/4 cup chopped vegetables, such as cucumber, carrots, peppers, or tomatoes
Dress with olive oil and apple cider vinegar, or your favourite dressing
Salads don’t have to be boring. They’re a great way to get in high-quality protein with fibre and nutrient-rich vegetables, beans and lentils.
2. Roast turkey and hummus wrap
About 25g of protein
1 whole-wheat tortilla
1-2 tablespoons hummus
1 slice cheddar or mozzarella cheese
2 slices oven-roasted turkey breast
Chopped lettuce and sliced tomatoes and onion
For a quick and portable lunch, combine your favourite protein and veges in a whole-wheat wrap. If you like cold cuts, choose sliced turkey, chicken or roast beef. These tend to be less processed and have fewer additives than mixed meats such as ham, salami and bologna. For a vegetarian option, try substituting the cold cuts with crispy roasted tofu.
3. Brown rice bowl
28 to 39g of protein
Half a cup cooked brown rice
85g grilled chicken, tofu or tempeh
Quarter cup cooked beans such as black or pinto
Quarter cup cooked lentils
Half a cup of sautéed peppers, onions and spinach
“This is an easy go-to meal for a healthy dose of protein,” Dodd said. Combine brown rice, chicken (or tofu or tempeh) and vegetables in a bowl. Then add beans, lentils and your favourite spices.
Dinner
For most people, dinner tends to be the highest-protein meal of the day. But many people get a lot of their protein from processed meats such as hot dogs, sausages and fried chicken. These foods tend to be high in sodium, saturated fat and preservatives. Consider using dinner as an opportunity to eat healthier protein-rich foods that are often overlooked, such as seafood, beans, peas and lentils.
Grilled salmon with veggies and quinoa
About 36g of protein
113g grilled salmon
1 cup cooked quinoa
1 cup broccoli and cauliflower in medium-sized florets sautéed with garlic and olive oil
Seafood is one of the most nutritious high-protein foods you can eat because it’s brimming with omega-3 fatty acids, an essential nutrient that our bodies need but can’t produce. Health authorities recommend eating at least two servings of seafood weekly. Experts recommend eating salmon, rainbow trout, and small fish such as anchovies or sardines at least two nights a week.
2. Beef and lentil cheeseburgers
About 30g of protein
1 burger patty made with a 2-to-1 ratio of ground beef to cooked lentils
1 whole-wheat bun
One slice of cheddar cheese
Chopped lettuce and sliced tomatoes
Any time you’re making a recipe with minced beef, it’s a good idea to replace some of the beef with cooked brown lentils to add fibre and extra nutrients. Brown lentils are high in protein, have a mild flavour, and resemble the appearance and texture of cooked minced beef.
To make these burgers, add 450g of minced beef and two cups of cooked lentils to a food processor. Sprinkle in garlic powder, onion powder and any other seasoning you like. Pulse a few times, being careful not to puree the mixture. Then cook the burgers in a skillet until they reach the desired level of doneness. This recipe should yield about eight burgers.
3. Chicken fajitas
About 30g of protein
113g chicken tenders
Fajita or taco seasoning
½ large bell pepper, seeded and sliced
¼ large red onion, sliced
Flour or corn tortillas
Chicken is one of the richest sources of protein you can eat, Dodd said. “It’s a great source of lean protein,” she added. “That’s why so many bodybuilders eat chicken.” Consider trying this quick and easy recipe for chicken tender fajitas with onions and peppers, which involves sautéing chicken tenders with taco or fajita seasoning, then mixing in bell peppers and onions. To make it vegan, swap in tofu, tempeh, black beans or a plant-based meat substitute in place of chicken. Or if you’re not a fan of chicken, try thinly sliced steak or a serving of shrimp or fish.