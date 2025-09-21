Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Lifestyle

Calling all pickle lovers: This delicious chicken salad is for you

Aaron Hutcherson
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

This piquant, flavour-packed chicken salad is delicious in a sandwich or wrap, mixed with lettuce or scooped up with crackers or crudités. Photo / Rey Lopez, The Washington Post

This piquant, flavour-packed chicken salad is delicious in a sandwich or wrap, mixed with lettuce or scooped up with crackers or crudités. Photo / Rey Lopez, The Washington Post

Pickles are all the rage right now. This chicken salad embraces them in all their bold, crunchy, sweet-sour glory, writes Aaron Hutcherson.

“Would you like a pickle with that?” Whenever I’m asked the question while ordering a sandwich, my answer is always, certainly, unequivocally, “yes.”

Although you can pickle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save