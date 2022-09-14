The residents appeared to be enjoying themselves, and the rest home nurses clapped. Photo / Getty

A nursing home has been slammed and forced to apologise after they hired strippers to perform for senior citizens in wheelchairs.

The Taoyuan Veterans Home, a state-run facility for retired army personnel in Taiwan, paid the adult entertainers for an X-rated show to celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival.

The risqué show, which was performed last Thursday, was filmed by an attendee and uploaded to social media.

It showed erotic dancers wearing masks and lacy lingerie, with one elderly man receiving a lap dance.

With the entertainer's permission, he can be seen touching her body with his hands.

Rest home nurses can be seen clapping along to the performance.

While it appears some of the residents enjoyed the dancers, the care facility has been slammed for organising the show.

In a statement, they said: "The intention of the event was to entertain residents and make them happy. We are very sorry for the offense that was caused".

A spokesperson for the nursing home also said previous Mid-Autumn Festival events had been cancelled due to Covid-19.

The idea behind the show was to raise the spirits of the residents.

Despite this, they admit the entertainers' actions were "too enthusiastic and fiery".

They explained there was also a milder game of bingo and karaoke.

The dancers all wore masks during the show.