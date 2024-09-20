“I thought, ‘If I want to be with Rashad forever, then I might as well make it official and put a label on it,” she said. “But I didn’t want a traditional proposal.”

She got her wish.

Rachel Hundertmark and Rashad Polk hugged and cried after they simultaneously proposed to each other. Photo / Jasmine Halstead

Modest Mouse was appearing at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland on June 14, and since they were attending, Hundertmark decided she would buy a ring and propose to Polk at the concert.

Hundertmark told her daughter, Jasmine Halstead, 16, about her plan, and Jasmine agreed that she would attend the performance and record the proposal. Hundertmark also invited her mum and several friends and relatives to attend with general admission tickets.

Nobody knew that Polk was quietly working up a proposal plan of his own for the same night. Two weeks before the concert, Polk took Jasmine aside and told her that he was planning to propose to her mum there.

“I told Jasmine, ‘I’m nervous, but I really want to do this big thing - are you cool with it?’” Polk recalled.

Rachel Hundertmark and Rashad Polk both came to a summer concert with engagement rings tucked inside their pockets. Photo / Rachel Hundertmark

“I was trying hard not to laugh, but I said, ‘Sure, that makes me really happy,’” Jasmine said. “Then I knew I had two secrets to keep.”

On the big night, Hundertmark and Polk each tucked diamond rings into their pockets and headed to the venue to spread out a quilt and sit on the lawn.

As Modest Mouse launched into their second song, “Dashboard,” Hundertmark said she tapped her daughter twice on her arm to signal that it was time to start filming.

Hundertmark pulled a purple ring box from her pocket, lowered herself onto one knee and asked Polk if he would marry her.

“I told him that I wanted to spend the rest of my life on the Merriweather lawn with him,” she said.

Polk burst into surprised laughter and pulled a white ring box from his pocket as he joined her on one knee.

“I was absolutely shocked,” he said. “We both forgot to say ‘yes’ - we just hugged each other and cried, we were so happy.”

As everyone around them applauded, Jasmine kept recording.

“It was a lot of fun to keep their secret, but I was glad it was finally out,” she said. “It was such a great moment, and I was happy to play a part.”

Last month, Hundertmark decided to share Jasmine’s video on TikTok, where it quickly racked up almost 475,000 views.

“The way my jaw dropped when he pulled out a ring too! Instant tears,” one person commented on TikTok.

“Awwww now this was so cute!!! Ladies don’t try this at home ya’ll, man might just have lint in his pockets. Congrats,” another follower posted.

Hundertmark said she shouldn’t have been surprised that she and Polk proposed at the same time.

“We’ve always been on the same wavelength, so it feels like it was just meant to be,” she said.

Jasmine Halstead, left, Rashad Polk and Rachel Hundertmark at home in Baltimore earlier this year. Photo / Rachel Hundertmark

“I hope that by sharing the video, other women will be inspired to take charge if they want to,” she added. “I feel empowered to live in an age and a time where I can propose to the man that I love.”

She and Polk met in 2019 during a work project, but didn’t reconnect until April 2022, Hundertmark said. Both attend Baltimore City Community College, where she is a computer studies undergraduate student and Polk is pursuing a technical management master’s degree.

They’re now making plans for a September 28, 2025 wedding at the Bon Secours Retreat & Conference Centre in Marriottsville, where they first got to know each other in 2019.

“When we get married, it will be almost six years to the day that we met,” Polk said.

“We’ll definitely be playing some Modest Mouse music at the wedding,” Hundertmark added.