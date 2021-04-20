Watch: Pit Bull receives award after saving his owner's life during medical emergency

Astro, an American Pit Bull Terrier, received an award after saving his owner's life. Video / NBC

Pitbulls might be perceived by some as a threat, but one has proved the opposite after saving the life of his owner.

Astro, an American Pit Bull Terrier, has received an award after alerting a neighbour that his owner was having a medical emergency.

The loyal pup was with his owner in Texas when he sensed his human friend wasn't well.

That's when Astro sprung into action.

"He started barking, he started running around and that's when a Good Samaritan saw him", El Paso Fire Department spokesman Enrique Duenas-Aguilar told KTSM on Sunday.

"He decided to get closer thinking the dog was in trouble, but then Astor would keep moving until eventually he led the person to the patient".

Astro was so concerned about his owner that he tried to jump into the ambulance that was transporting him to hospital.

"Firefighters had to lure him into a vehicle for family members to come and pick him up", the spokesman said. "Without his help the patient might have never been found".

Astro was given an award for saving his owner's life. Photo / KTSM

What makes Astro's heroic act even more special is the fact he was never trained to respond the way he did in an emergency situation.

"We never thought in a million years he'd do something like that," Bertha Martinez, the owner's mother, said.

"I've always been scared of pit bulls and when we brought him home I wasn't sure we'd keep him for a long time cause he was going to grow up".

Joined by his family, Astro received an award and some special doggie cake on Friday. El Paso Fire Department officials said the call was something unlike what they'd seen.

Astro, an American Pit Bull Terrier, drew attention to his owner who suffered a medical emergency. Photo / El Paso Times

Ramon Herrera, interim director for El Paso Animal Services, said this is a perfect example to not judge dogs based on their breeds.

"Not only was he a friend but he was there to help when his owner needed him the most," Herrera said.

The family adopted Astro a year ago after they found him wandering the streets as a stray.

"If you treat him well and don't harm them or anything then they become what he is," Martinez said.