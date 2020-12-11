Watch: Mum shares hilarious advice to child about stranger danger

A mother has shared the hilarious - and very relatable - advice she has given her child to keep them safe.

The woman shared a video of herself on TikTok asking her daughter what she would say to a stranger who approached her and said they were a friend of her mum's and were there to pick her up.

"If a stranger came up to you and said I'm your mum's friend and she sent me to pick you up, what would you say?" the woman asks her daughter, while helping her put her jacket on.

The mum asked her daughter to recite the advice she had been taught. Photo / TikTok

The girl doesn't take long to tell the mum the answer she would give this stranger.

"You're a liar because my mum doesn't have any friends," the child replies.

A lot of mums found the advice extremely relatable. Photo / TikTok

The video ends with the mum giving her child a nod of approval.

The advice has gone viral on TikTok where it has been liked more than 2.3 million times.