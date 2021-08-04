Watch: Mum shares disturbing video of 'possessed' daughter after drink spiked

Mum wants everyone to see video of daughter, 18, 'possessed' after her drink is 'spiked'. Video / Claire Taplin

A mum has shared disturbing footage of her "possessed" daughter after her drink was spiked while partying in a club.

UK teen Millie Taplin was enjoying her first night out with friends after turning 18 when a man offered her a vodka and lemonade telling her to "try this".

Minutes later she began to feel unwell before collapsing, unable to walk.

She was eventually rushed to hospital where doctors suspected she had been given two dangerous drugs.

Her distraught mum, Claire, explained doctors had found she was given a drug to paralyse her and another to knock her out.

Claire videoed her daughter's "possessed" reaction to the drugs in a bid to raise awareness and help others protect themselves from predators.

In the frightening video, Millie was seen with her eyes wide open, fingers bent like claws and her jaw locked open. She tried to talk, but couldn't.

The mum told the Mirror: "As disturbing as it is, if that saves one girl, just one, then it's worth sharing. Nothing can prepare you to see that.

"It's just absolutely horrendous. She looked possessed.

"I was numb. I was looking at her and thought, 'what the hell have they given her', because I've never seen anything like it in my life.

"She was completely frozen, her hands were like claws."

A mum has decided to share disturbing footage of her "possessed" daughter after her drink was spiked while partying in a club. Photo / Claire Taplin / Facebook

Claire explained that her daughter knew what was going on but was completely frozen and couldn't control her body.

Millie told the Mirror: "It was really scary. In my head I was there but in my body I wasn't. I've never felt like that.

"The doctors were really supportive and trying to calm me down. I was in such a state when I arrived. I was so scared.

"I don't ever want to go through that again. It was horrible."

After recovering, Millie said it was the only drink she hadn't purchased all night.

"I had a couple of sips of the drink and went to the smoking area. I came back and felt like I'd drunk too much, and then I went outside to be sick."

Claire added: "She said, 'I've been spiked'. She knew she wasn't feeling drunk, she knew it wasn't right.

"She was sick and she couldn't see, she couldn't walk."

Her friends carried her into a car before rushing to the hospital.

Millie was in her "possessed state" for about four hours before being discharged the next morning.

For the next 24 hours she was "completely out of it" but soon recovered.

Millie's mum, Claire (left), was left horrified by what she witnessed at the hospital. Photo / Claire Taplin

Claire said the club's manager has been helpful and has offered extra protection for Millie if she decides to return.

The mum said: "It was the first time she has ever been out clubbing on her own. I hope it doesn't stop her from wanting to go out.

"It could have happened anywhere.

"I don't think Millie will ever take a drink off someone ever again."

An Essex Police spokesman said they are investigating Claire's mum's report.

"No arrests have been made and our inquiries are ongoing."

Millie said the spiking has put her off going out and she will be taking precautions when she does decide to have a night out.

"No matter how well you think you know someone, never accept a drink off them."