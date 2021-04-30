Watch: 'Massive' octopus legs it across popular Byron Bay, Australia, beach

Massive octopus filmed pulling itself along Byron Bay beach. Video / Jarrah Brailey via Nine News

Massive octopus filmed pulling itself along Byron Bay beach. Video / Jarrah Brailey via Nine News

Despite being overrun by celebrities, influencers and tourists, nothing was going to stop this "massive" octopus from spending some time on the sands of Wategos Beach in Byron Bay.

Sydney resident Jarrah Brailey filmed the eight-legged creature making its way across the sand towards some nearby rocks.

The octopus, which had tentacles about 30cm long, appeared to change its colour with each movement.

Speaking to 9 news, Brailey said the moment was "crazy".

"It absolutely was crazy, I couldn't believe it," Brailey said. "It was really cool, it was changing colour depending on whether it was under water, or on the sand or the rocks to camouflage itself. It was absolutely massive."

The Byron Bay coastline is a sanctuary zone, which means all animals and plants are protected in its waters.

Octopuses such as the one filmed by Brailey typically prefer to stay in deeper water, making a sighting like this one rare.

"I didn't really think anything of it until I started getting all these messages about it, especially from my friends in New Zealand and the US," she said.

"This is just another day on the Australian beach."