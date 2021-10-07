Watch: Man shocks reporter when asked what he would do with his lottery winnings

A man shocked a live TV reporter with his answer when she asked him what he would do if he won the lottery. Video / KSLA News

We all have dreams and aspirations about what we would do should we find ourselves one day burdened with a ridiculous amount of money - but one man's response has gone viral for his unabashed honesty.

The man, identified only as "James", was interviewed in Louisiana ahead of the Powerball jackpot in the US, and asked how he would spend the nearly $700 million prize.

"Well, I'm definitely going to get a new supercharged Mustang with dual exhausts, and about five kilos of cocaine, and I'll be good to go," James told KSLA TV.

The reporter interviewing James did not flinch when faced with the man's unexpected response.

"So you like cars?" she asked.

Unfortunately (or not), the man did not end up winning the money, as the winner was reportedly a California resident.

Nevertheless, his exchange with the journalist earned him 15 seconds of viral fame, with social media users praising the way the journalist handled the conversation.

Shreveport people are just built different pic.twitter.com/s8SGfVtcok — Bunkie Perkins (@BunkiePerkins) October 5, 2021

We do our best, Andrew! 😂 https://t.co/JfpMgtjmUt — Kori Johnson KSLA (@KoriJohnsonKSLA) October 5, 2021

It reminded me of when a small child tells you something ridiculous or concerning… You just kind of talk past the insanity and focus on something somewhat normal to stay calm. — The Gentleman Masher (@GentlemanMashr) October 5, 2021