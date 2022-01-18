Footage of jumping deer stuns social media. Video / @WildLense_India via Twitter

A deer channelled Michael Jordan after it was filmed leaping to a ridiculous height while crossing a road in India.

In footage wowing viewers on social media, the gravity-defying deer is seen leaping metres in the air as it bounds from one side of the road to the other.

The footage has amassed more than 100,000 views already.

"And the gold medal for long & high jump goes to….." reads the caption to the high-flying footage, which was shared to the Twitter account of India-based environmental NGO WildLense Eco Foundation.

In the exhilarating slow-motion clip, a spotted deer can be seen emerging from a river and jumping effortlessly across a dirt path.

During the incredible soaring leap, the ungulate glides through the air higher than the height of a person as if suspended by wires in a kung fu movie.

The axis deer — a species native to India — can reportedly leap over fences when threatened, Hunting Heart reported.

Wildlife enthusiasts were impressed at the animal's "Matrix"-evoking jump.

"Wow, never seen such a long jump from anybody but this one is literally flying," one wrote.

Another said, "Yes the gold medal goes to daring 'Deer' what a jump! I can't believe this."

One fan compared the scene to something out of an "action movie."