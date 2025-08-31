Advertisement
Want to reduce your risk of dementia? Play a board game

By Meeri Kim
Washington Post·
6 mins to read

Playing board games has been associated with higher cognition, improved quality of life and lower risk of developing dementia for older adults. Photo / 123rf

Board games have made a massive comeback in the past decade. And researchers are discovering that board games are not only fun, they may also benefit our brains,

