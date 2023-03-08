The community has rallied around young Frankie and her family. Photo / Supplied

Frankie Bell from Waiheke Island is “just your typical 8-year-old” - she’s kind and caring and loves her three sisters more than anything.

But unlike most 8-year-olds, she’s in the fight of her life.

Frankie and her family’s world has been turned upside down after she started having trouble speaking and experiencing weakness on the left side of her body earlier this year. An MRI on January 24 confirmed their worst fears, bringing a diagnosis of an aggressive and inoperable brain tumour.

Now as the brave primary school student begins radiotherapy in hopes of shrinking the tumour, she and her parents, Waiheke locals Marielle Quedley and Josh Bell, are facing an uncertain future.

But their close-knit Waiheke Island community are rallying around the family in support and wrapping them in love when they need it most.

A Givealittle page created for Frankie and her family has already raised around $50,000 and now family friend Leigh Niwa is helping organise a silent auction and fundraiser for Frankie’s future treatment.

The idea was sparked by Bell’s mates at the Waiheke Island Rugby Club. Niwa and her husband Scott - who has played league with Bell for years - wanted to do something to help. Together with several other friends, they’ve organised A Bid For Frankie, with a silent auction to be held at the rugby league clubrooms at Waiheke Sports Club, Ostend Sports Park on The Causeway on Saturday, March 11.

Niwa tells the Herald they’ve been “inundated” with donations and items for the fundraiser from people wanting to help. “It was just crazy,” she says.

“I can’t imagine what they’re going through, it’s every parent’s worst nightmare,” she says of Quedley and Bell, noting it’s also an incredibly tough time for Frankie’s older sister Milly and their two younger sisters, aged 1.

“Frankie is your typical 8-year-old, she’s kind, caring, compassionate and she just adores her sisters.

“She may not understand what’s going on ... it all happened really quickly, and obviously she’s not able to go back to school and see her friends.”

Niwa says Frankie’s parents are “incredibly grateful” for all the support they’ve been shown so far, and hopes the fundraiser will help in more ways than one.

“To stay positive, they’ve both got 1-year-old daughters and to be there for their kids, hitting those milestones ... it’s a really tough thing.”

While the family are facing a “heavy” time in the months ahead, they know that with their community, they don’t have to do it alone.

How to get involved

Online auctions close at 10am on Friday, March 10, with silent auctions for bigger items, including unique experiences, artwork, and even professional league player Brandon Smith offering up a fishing charter, up for grabs on Saturday night.

With tickets already for sale online, doors to the event will open at 5pm on March 11 music, mingling and with unlimited tickets set to be drawn in a raffle offering several prizes.

The funds raised on the night will go straight to Frankie’s parents to help pay for her treatment, physiotherapy or whatever she may need.

