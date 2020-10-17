Vote 2020: Clarke Gayford surprises media and residents with BBQ

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern's partner Clarke Gayford has spent the evening on the BBQ and surprised media and residents with some food.

Gayford has brought homemade food out for the 20 or so residents and dozen media outside the family home.

It includes fish bites that he caught during a fishing trip with his father and brother in law yesterday. He has also made venison patties after killing a deer during a hunting trip.

He the day had been relaxed.

Nibbles for media and residents from Clarke Gayford. Photo / Supplied

Both his and Ardern's parents were up in Auckland for Election Night.

Ardern and Gayford's daughter, Neve, was "fighting against bedtime", he said.

The last election was a blur, he said, referring to Ardern's selection as leader seven weeks before the 2017 election.

'There's a relief we're now at this place,' Gayford said of election day, which was delayed by the August Covid outbreak.

Gayford has proven in the past he is a man of the wilderness even having his own TV show called Fish of the DAY with Clarke Gayford.

He even delivered food back in 2017.

In 2017, Gayford shared sausages as well as fish bites, made from a 42kg sea bass he caught off the coast of Tairua.