Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

View from my window: Sally Stockwell on her new show We've Got So Much to Talk About

4 minutes to read
Sally Stockwell in We've Got So Much To Talk About.

Sally Stockwell in We've Got So Much To Talk About.

By Joanna Mathers

I'm sitting in The Dojo next to the Basement Theatre, looking out of two large apartment windows, which are intersected by white strips to make a grid. Outside I can see two posters glued to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.