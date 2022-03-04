Voyager 2021 media awards
View from My Window: Greg Daniels, creator of The Office USA, Parks & Rec and Upload

4 minutes to read
TV producer/writer Greg Daniels, creator of The Office USA, Parks & Recreation and new series Upload.

Karl Puschmann
Karl Puschmann

My favourite thing before the pandemic was to work in various coffee shops and diners. I'd go work for a couple of hours, look out the window, and then that location would be burnt out

