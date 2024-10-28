There are countless engagement and wedding rings available on Temu – but concerns have been raised over the materials used to make them. Photo / Temu

But when she queried where it was from, her partner dodged the question, telling her he “got a great deal on it”. She later asked him whether the stone was diamond or moissanite, and he replied saying that he’d have to “look it up”.

To her shock, she saw him open the Temu app – but when she pointed this out, he reacted in anger and left the room to sleep on the couch. She quickly found an “identical” ring for sale on the app for US$38 ($63).

The online retailer is known for its cheap household items, clothing, accessories and gadgets – but many Temu shoppers have reported jewellery purchased on the app has “turned their fingers green” and may contain harmful materials such as lead.

The woman reflected in her post, “I am mad. He makes good money ($200k/yr) and I feel like he could’ve shelled out some money for a ring better than one on Temu.”

Her fiance reportedly then apologised for storming out – but claimed he “doesn’t see eye to eye with me on my concerns about the ring and says he did research and that it was highly rated”.

He then accused her of thinking of him as a “cheapskate” and a “liar”.

“I tried de-escalating and told him I see where he’s coming from but I need to know if he still loves me. He was immediately apologetic and still wants to get married.

“He said I can just pick my ring out and buy it with my own money. He said he’s sick of talking about this and it’s ‘water under the bridge’ now.”

Commenters urged the woman to rethink her relationship, with one pointing out, “He’s showing you exactly who he is. He’s cheap and now expects you to buy your own ring”, and another adding, “Girl, run! He is still gaslighting you and showing you exactly what to expect in a marriage with him.”

“Go, buy yourself a pretty, good-quality ring, show him happily what ring you got yourself and then with that same smile on your face, dump him! Bonus points for throwing the Temu trash (which is likely dangerous for [one’s] health) after him when he walks out.”