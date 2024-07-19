Advertisement
Home / Lifestyle

Temu toxicology test: Concern as lead is found in an item sold on the site

Megan Watts
By
3 mins to read
A necklace and kids' jacket for sale on Temu were proven to contain dangerous levels of toxic chemicals. Photo / 123rf

Temu has come under fire after a necklace and several other items for sale on the clothing app were found to contain high levels of heavy metals, which can cause serious mental and physiological problems.

A recent toxicology report has revealed a £2.17 (NZ$4.65) faux-silver necklace sold on Temu contained 10 times the quantity of lead allowed under British regulations.

The online marketplace, popular for its low prices and quick delivery times, was spotlighted in a recent documentary that carried out a series of toxicology tests on some of its items.

In The Truth About Temu, the latest episode of Channel 4′s investigative current affairs programme Dispatches, a toxicology report showed several products sold on the Chinese shopping app, including clothes and accessories, contained dangerous amounts of toxic chemicals.

In the investigation, a $6.36 faux-gold chain was proven to harbour excessive quantities of heavy metals and a $23.76 child’s jacket was shown to contain antimony, which can be harmful to the eyes, skin and nervous system.

That was on top of the faux-silver necklace that contained worrying levels of lead.

Extensive exposure to heavy metals such as lead has been linked to significant mental and physiological issues such as stillbirths, reduced sperm count and vital organ damage.

Professor Laurence Harwood, an organic chemist at the University of Reading, said he was “very concerned” about the investigation’s findings.

“Children younger than 6 are particularly vulnerable to lead poisoning and it can have all sorts of effects on mental development, physical development and it can cause neurological issues in young and old alike.”

In response to the documentary, a Temu spokesperson told Channel 4 that the company carried out its own toxicology tests on the products listed.

“Our tests did confirm some items exceeded acceptable limits for heavy metals. These items have been permanently removed and we are working with the merchants involved.”

This is the latest in a string of allegations against the online marketplace, which has been accused of using slave labour, selling customers’ personal details and feeding people’s thirst for quickly delivered cheap goods.

Concerned Kiwis can test for lead in their clothes with a self-test lead swab available at various hardware stores.

The Truth About Temu: Dispatches is available on Channel 4 in the UK. It is not yet available in New Zealand.

Megan Watts is a lifestyle multimedia journalist and has been working for the NZ Herald since 2022.

