A necklace and kids' jacket for sale on Temu were proven to contain dangerous levels of toxic chemicals. Photo / 123rf

Temu has come under fire after a necklace and several other items for sale on the clothing app were found to contain high levels of heavy metals, which can cause serious mental and physiological problems.

A recent toxicology report has revealed a £2.17 (NZ$4.65) faux-silver necklace sold on Temu contained 10 times the quantity of lead allowed under British regulations.

The online marketplace, popular for its low prices and quick delivery times, was spotlighted in a recent documentary that carried out a series of toxicology tests on some of its items.

In The Truth About Temu, the latest episode of Channel 4′s investigative current affairs programme Dispatches, a toxicology report showed several products sold on the Chinese shopping app, including clothes and accessories, contained dangerous amounts of toxic chemicals.

In the investigation, a $6.36 faux-gold chain was proven to harbour excessive quantities of heavy metals and a $23.76 child’s jacket was shown to contain antimony, which can be harmful to the eyes, skin and nervous system.