US Vice President Kamala Harris slammed for wearing 'problematic' Dolce & Gabbana

D&G have attracted attention for "racially insensitive" advertising and clothing. Photo / Getty Images

US Vice President Kamala Harris has been called out online after wearing luxury fashion house Dolce & Gabbana, who many label as "problematic".

The fashion brand attracted controversy over clothing and advertising seen to be racially offensive, including an ad where an Asian model is seen attempting to eat pizza and spaghetti with chopsticks.

The brand also came under fire for launching a campaign featuring models mingling with poor Chinese people in underdeveloped parts of the country, prompting complaints that the brand was deliberately presenting their country as a third-world nation.

So when the forward-thinking new Vice-President wore a wool jumper from the Italian fashion house during lunch with President Joe Biden; a grey checked blazer and trouser suit when swearing in the Treasury secretary, and a chevron jumper when Biden signed executive orders in the White House - many were outraged.

Critics called the fashion choices "sloppy" and an "oversight", asking why the equality advocate and Vice President would be seen supporting the brand.

Harris was previously praised for wearing clothes by three black-run labels (Pyer Moss, Christopher John Rogers and Sergio Hudson) during inauguration events.

Vittoria Vignone, who runs the popular Kamala's Closet website took to Instagram to ask: "Was it an oversight on the part of her team?

"It's possible but also incredibly sloppy. They could and should be better, especially after the triumphs of last week. The timing of this so soon after her inaugural choices championed lesser-known American designers of colour is awful no matter how you look at it."

Commenters on Kamala's Closet page agreed, sharing their issues with the choice:

"Someone seriously needs to tell her team about Dolce and their problematic issues with race," wrote one. "I'm stunned she would wear them."

"I don't think it's a good idea for Kamala to wear so many new expensive items during her first week in office," Vignone added. "I also don't think she should be wearing non-American designers, especially when there are so many American brands to choose from … she and her team should care about the impact her choices have. For example, she could lift up a smaller or more affordable business instantly."

Vignone told the Guardian she had "received more messages and comments than I could respond to" after she shared the D&G images.

"So many people shared my thoughts by saying I articulated something they felt themselves but couldn't put into words," she said.

D&G had previously had a close relationship with Melania Trump, dressing her to meet the pope and attend a G7 summit. However, some designers including Tom Ford and Marc Jacobs said they would not dress her.