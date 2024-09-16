Advertisement
US man finds Lego piece stuck up his nose for 26 years: ‘I panicked’

By Claudia Poposki
news.com.au·
Ben Havoc had a piece of Lego stuck up his nose for 26 years. Photos / Ben Havoc

A man has made an accidental discovery after blowing his nose and finding something he hadn’t seen in 26 years.

Ben Havoc, of Arizona in the United States, was one of the many children from the 90s who stuck a piece of Lego — specifically a small dot piece — up his nose.

“I don’t know why I did that,” he said.

“I panicked, of course, because this Lego piece was too small for me to reach in my nose and grab it.”

He said he had the “brilliant” idea of making a little Lego man to try to clip the two pieces together and drag it out.

However, it didn’t exactly go to plan because the Lego man’s head also got stuck inside his nose. He panicked, loudly, and that got the attention of his mother, who saw the Lego head in his nose and fetched a pair of tweezers to pull it out.

Now, at 32, Havoc was advised to blow his nose in the shower.

“I’ve been doing this for the last six months or so. Today, I was blowing my nose in the shower and lo and behold, I blew out a Lego dot that has been in my nose for at least 26 years,” he said.

He said he didn’t know what to think because he has had multiple breathing issues over the years, including asthma and sleep apnoea.

Havoc said he felt the Lego piece had been the culprit behind it all, saying he put it in a bag to take to his doctor.

“I can breathe out this side of my nose now and it is fantastic. I haven’t been able to do that since I was a child,” he said.

As expected, social media users had a wild reaction to Havoc’s story.

“My daughter just expelled a small piece of plastic from her nostril that had been there for about five months and everyone has been sending me your story,” one social media user said.

Another said: “How did they miss this in Dr visits? I’m glad you can taste colours again!”

“This has made my night. Absolutely bonkers story. You literally did the real-life version of Homer getting a crayon up his brain[sic],” one said.

One wrote: “Not the Lego piece being treated as a medical hazard.”


