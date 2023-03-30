Gregory Locke’s OnlyFans reads, 'White collar professional by day… very unprofessional by night.' Photo / Supplied

A judge in the US has been fired for “unprofessional behaviour” after it was revealed he has a pornographic OnlyFans side hustle.

Gregory Locke, 33, was serving as an administrative law judge in New York.

According to his OnlyFans account, he was a “white collar professional by day… very unprofessional by night”.

But after his profile and X-rated antics were leaked, the part-time pornstar had his position as a judge terminated.

The disgraced judge was previously paid $58 an hour to adjudicate parking tickets, and city officials said they were unaware of Locke’s side gig despite his very public posts online.

The lawyer’s fall from grace came after he told City Councilwoman Vickie Paladino to “choke on a d***k” following her criticism against Drag Queen Story Hour in public schools and libraries, leading the rep to file a complaint against him.

“Because of a disgusting tweet this judge posted about me, we placed a complaint, the floodgates opened and he was fired,” Paladino said.

She added: “This guy should lose his law license, we’re in the process.”

According to Locke’s OnlyFans account, his content is “always amateur, always raw, always slutty”.

Gregory Locke, who charges $12 a month on OnlyFans, is seen in shirtless mirror selfies as well as other highly X-rated videos. Photo / OnlyFans

According to the New York Post, Locke’s OnlyFans account contained dozens of images and videos featuring hardcore pornography among other wild sexual acts.

On his alternate Twitter account, Locke boasted that he was a judge while working in the porn industry

In his account, he also references unprofessional behaviour while working his day job.

In one OnlyFans video, he said: “Guess what kind of porn I was watching in the middle of my work day during this quick orgasm break.”

Judge Gregory Locke's X-rated content account. Photo / Supplied

“I was never going to focus on work if I didn’t let this out,” he wrote on OnlyFans in November 2022 before masturbating in front of a camera.

He also proudly revealed “I’m a judge”, on a Twitter account which he used to post X-rated images and videos.

Locke charges $12 a month to access his OnlyFans site which he has operated since November 2020.

Paladino said: “This city must have absolute faith in its courts at every level, and employing individuals like Mr. Locke in positions of legal authority only corrodes the people’s trust in the professionalism and impartiality of our institutions.

“A city administrative law judge shall conduct all of his or her extra-judicial activities so that they do not cast reasonable doubt on the city administrative law judge’s capacity to act impartially as a city administrative law judge”, and “do not detract from the dignity of judicial office”, according to city rules of conduct.















