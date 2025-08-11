Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

US family flee Trump’s trans policies to find ‘lovely’ new home in Queenstown, NZ

Tyson Beckett
By
Multimedia Journalist - Premium Lifestyle·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Candace and Brandon moved their family from Colorado to Queenstown in search of a more trans-friendly environment.

Candace and Brandon moved their family from Colorado to Queenstown in search of a more trans-friendly environment.

Resilient. That’s the word Candace uses to describe her son Holt, 12, and daughter Chase, 10.

It’s an apt one, given two weeks ago Candace and her husband of 15 years Brandon, moved the family almost 12,000km across the world from Denver, Colorado to Queenstown.

The family have moved a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save