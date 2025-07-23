Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Govt forces Sport NZ to ditch transgender guidelines as NZ First threatens funding cut

Adam Pearse
By
Deputy Political Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Sport NZ is ditching its transgender guidelines after being told to do so by the Government. Photo / NZME

Sport NZ is ditching its transgender guidelines after being told to do so by the Government. Photo / NZME

Sport New Zealand is abandoning its guidelines outlining how transgender athletes can be included in community sport after the Government decided they don’t align with its coalition agreement.

It comes as New Zealand First leader Winston Peters threatens funding cuts for sporting codes that promote policies relating to gender which

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save