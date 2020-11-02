US election: Trump-aligned US congressional candidate claims she busted 'fake Kamala'

Laura Loomer's video claims to show a Kamala Harris impersonator schmoozing with voters in Florida. Screenshot / Machiavelli / Twitter

We've had fake Melania, so why not fake Kamala?

In quite possibly the weirdest thing to happen on Monday, controversial US congressional candidate Laura Loomer has come out with a video claiming to show a Kamala Harris impersonator schmoozing with voters.

Loomer, a far-right activist who has been banned from social media for anti-Muslim comments, is running in Donald Trump's home district, and the President confirmed he voted "straight Republican" when he cast his own ballot last week.

The video filmed by Loomer – which should obviously be treated with extreme scepticism – shows a woman dressed like the Democratic vice-presidential nominee flanked by two people in cheap black suits arriving at a Palm Beach polling station.

"You were amazing yesterday," a man wearing a Biden-Harris T-shirt says. "Thank you, thank you so much," the woman says, as she poses for a selfie.

"That's not Kamala Harris," Loomer says. "That doesn't even look like her. That's not Kamala Harris. It looks nothing like her."

As the woman and her two companions leave, Loomer follows them filming, saying, "Very deceptive to the voters to send body doubles out. Very deceptive. That's a fake Kamala Harris."

The obvious question is what possible reason would Democrats have to hire a Kamala Harris impersonator to make it appear she's somewhere she's not, when a simple Google search would catch them out?

Assuming the video is genuine, it could be some obscure sort of Borat-style prank. Or, as some on social media suggested, Loomer could have staged the whole thing to draw attention to herself.