US election: Meghan, Harry accused of 'foreign interference', Republican issues ultimatum

Republican politician Jason Smith has accused Harry and Meghan of "interfering in the US election" and has called on the Queen to strip them of their royal titles.

The congressman from Missouri has reportedly sent a letter to the British Ambassador of the US, Karen Pierce, officially asking for the removal of Meghan and Harry's royal titles, after what he considers to be "foreign interference" in the US election.

"As you know, the British Royal Family has long observed a policy of strict neutrality in regard to political matters," he wrote in the letter.

Prince Harry and Megan Markle are using foreign titles to campaign against President Trump and interfere with our election. Today, I asked the British Government to put a stop to it.



"I am therefore concerned by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's recent comments regarding the United States Presidential Election, especially given international conversations surrounding foreign interference in our elections and the Duke's status as a guest of the United States."

In a Time 100 video last month, Harry and Meghan urged American voters to "reject hate speech, misinformation, and online negativity".

"When the bad outweighs the good, for many, whether we realise it or not, it erodes our ability to have compassion and our ability to put ourself in someone else's shoes," Prince Harry said in the video.

"When one person buys into negativity online, the effects are felt exponentially. It's time to not only reflect, but act," he added.

The congressman believes this constitutes interference in the election and insists that allowing them to speak means the royal family "condones" that interference.

"It is my view the titles and privileges they retain by permission of Her Majesty the Queen, given with the advice and consent of her government, prevent the Duke and Duchess from separating comments made in a personal capacity from their official position within the British Royal Family," he wrote.

"Therefore, by allowing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to retain their titles, and these political comments to continue, the British Government is effectively condoning interference in the 2020 United States Presidential Election from officials at the highest level of the British establishment," he added.

"I respectfully request the British Government ensure The Duke and Duchess of Sussex no longer attempt to interfere in our election or be stripped of all titles, styles, and privileges which they currently retain."