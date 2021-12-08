US company MariMed bakes 350kg cannabis brownie

Green MP Chloe Swarbrick said she was proud of the "yes" campaign for cannabis legalisation. Video / Dean Purcell

Green MP Chloe Swarbrick said she was proud of the "yes" campaign for cannabis legalisation. Video / Dean Purcell

A US cannabis company is celebrating National Brownie Day on Wednesday with what it believes is the "largest THC-infused brownie ever made".

Massachusetts firm MariMed Inc. said the massive confection is 90cm by 90cm square and 38cm high, weighs 385kg, and contains 20,000mg of THC.

The brownie was also made to celebrate the launch of the company's new line of cannabis-infused edibles, called Bubby's Baked, according to a statement from the Norwood-based company that also has facilities in several other states.

The mega-brownie will be sold off to a medical marijuana patient. Photo / Supplied

What happens to the brownie now? Company spokesman Howard Schacter said it will be sent to its Middleborough dispensary and ultimately sold to a medical marijuana patient. As to what the customer plans to do with it, Schacter couldn't say.

The purchase price is still being determined, he said.

While the company is claiming the mega-edible is the largest ever, they might have trouble proving it.

Adweek report that MariMed bosses attempted to have the brownie certified through the Guinness World Record organisation, but they told the pot purveyors that they "no longer accept applications or create new record titles that are related to the consumption, preparation or use of tobacco, cannabis or nicotine products".

It may not be officially the biggest, but a senior MariMed executive told AdWeek that it would "still preserve and celebrate 'OG' cannabis culture".

Ryan Crandall, chief product officer and senior vice-president of sales at MariMed, said: "For many people, a homemade pot brownie was one of their first and most memorable cannabis experiences, and that was the inspiration behind Bubby's."

- Associated Press, additional reporting NZ Herald