We've all been on the end of the UNO battering ram - no matter what you do, the cards just won't line up. But this update might be some relief. Photo / 123RF

We've all been that person on the end of the UNO battering ram.

No matter what you do, the cards just won't line up, leaving you as the poor sod forced to pick up half the deck in shame.

And there's always someone at the table explaining how their rule "makes the game better".

But now, the company behind the iconic card game has revealed a cheeky rule that is sure to spark debate.

UNO says players can avoid the dreaded "Draw 2" cards by plonking a "Skip" card on the pile, but only if they're the same colour.

"Skipping never felt so good," wrote the official UNO Twitter account. "If someone plays a Draw 2 on you and you have a Skip card of the SAME COLOR in your hand, you can play it and 'bounce' the penalty to the next player!"

UNO also said if the next player has a Skip card of any colour, they can play it and kick the penalty down to the next player.

"The next player must draw the two cards, unless they have a Skip card (of any colour) they can play, in which case they pass the penalty to the next player and so on until no one has a Skip card and must draw two cards."

UNO reminded players that they can't stack cards on top of one another.

"You can only play one card per turn – stacking is not allowed!"

But some fans weren't too pleased with the update.

"Absolutely not," one person replied. "I've lost enough friendships over fighting this exact rule. I can't find this in the rule book — surely this is fake!"

But others admitted it was in their personalised rule book all along.

"This is standard — why are so many people shocked?" one fan said. "The UNO video game uses this rule as well, it's legit."

In 2019, Mattel launched a new version of UNO to add some extra spice to the mix.

UNO Flip is more competitive and rage-inducing version of the classic game.

The entire deck is double-sided, featuring a "light side" resembling the original game and a "dark side", where penalties are far tougher.

If you score a "Flip" card the game is entirely in your hands and you gain the power of revealing a new set of numbers and colours on the other side.

And as always, never forget to shout "UNO" when you're down to your last card.