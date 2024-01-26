Voyager 2023 media awards
Unknown Mortal Orchestra’s Ruban Nielson on why he’s not a rock star

Greg Bruce
By
9 mins to read
Unknown Mortal Orchestra's Ruban Nielson.

After 12 years in the global spotlight with Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Ruban Nielson has shed his wild rock image and morphed into a family man

With their dgaf vibe, big sound and reckless endangerment of

