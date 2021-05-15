Website of the Year

Umbilical cord blood banking: Should I do it for my baby?

17 minutes to read
Simone Anderson, Laura McGoldrick and Megan Papas.

Alanah Eriksen
By:

Deputy Head of News, NZ Herald

Umbilical cord blood banking is appearing on social media feeds now pregnant influencers are promoting it - and it has rubbed some experts up the wrong way. Alanah Eriksen asks if the costly practice is

