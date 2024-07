Ultra-processed foods should be treated in a similar manner to cigarettes.

That’s the provocative view of Brazilian professor and nutrition expert Carlos Monteiro, who spoke at the recent International Congress on Obesity and called for all such foods to carry tobacco-style warning labels. He also wants a ban on selling such foods to schools and hospitals.

Dr Vera Tarman, a specialist in addiction medicine and the author of the book Food Junkies, is firmly in agreement. She points out that in the long-term, more people die of chronic illnesses driven by high consumption of ultra-processed foods than by many drugs.

“There are more people that die of tobacco addiction and food addiction than there are people that die of opioid addiction,” she says. “It’s just that opioid addiction is more dramatic and quicker.

“Food and tobacco are the top two leading lifestyle addictions that are killing society. But because it’s a progressively slower march towards disease and death, it hasn’t received the same appreciation.”

High consumption of ultra-processed food has been linked to obesity, type 2 diabetes and increased risk of heart disease and cancer.

Dr Martin Carlsson, the co-founder of the digital health platform Yazen Health and specialist in endocrinology and metabolic disorders, says there is an urgent need for policy interventions, such as improving food labelling and regulating the marketing of food.

“We’re living in a world of excess where convenience foods have become the default for many,” he says. “Many individuals struggling with obesity cannot suppress their hunger and are also more responsive to food cues in their environment.

“Essentially, we’ve created an environment that’s actively encouraging excess eating among those who are genetically predisposed to over-consumption.”

So what are five particularly notorious ultra-processed foods and what should we replace them with? We asked experts to name and shame the worst ones for your health.

Snacks and crisps which are high in salt, emulsifiers and flavour enhancers are the ones that are thought to be especially unhealthy. Photo / 123rf

1. Flavoured snacks

Snacks and crisps which are high in salt, emulsifiers and flavour enhancers are the ones that are thought to be especially unhealthy. In short, the less ‘real’ it looks or tastes, the less healthy it’s likely to be.

“Many of these common snacks have been engineered to maximise appeal to all our senses by combining intense added flavours, bright colourings, crunchy textures and salty and fatty flavours in ways that do not appear in nature,” says Emily Busey, a registered dietitian nutritionist from the University of North Carolina.

“These products are essentially formulations of industrial ingredients that when combined have an outsized effect on our brains. They can cause compulsive eating, alter our moods, and trigger strong cravings.”

A high salt intake has been associated with chronic conditions such as cardiovascular disease and hypertension, but Busey says that the salt and fat content is not the only problem.

“These snacks lack the chemical structure or matrix found in whole foods, making them easy to eat and digest very quickly, without triggering feelings of fullness. In addition, the industrial additives like emulsifiers, stabilisers, and preservatives have been linked with disruptions to the gut microbiome and increased inflammation.”

For Shu Wen Ng, a professor in the department of nutrition at the university, Pringles is a bad offender. “They aren’t even made from sliced potatoes but rather reconstitutes.”

Research has previously shown that to create their uniform design, Pringles are created using something called dehydrated processed potato powder, blended with starches and flour.

Replace with:

If you’re after a packaged snack, registered nutritionist Eva Humphries recommends the Karma Bites Popped Lotus Seeds snack, which also uses healthier olive oil instead of seed oils as an ingredient.

“If you want salt, you can choose a salty version.” Popcorn brands, such as Proper Popcorn, is also a better option.

In terms of crisps, real crisps, such as Brown Bag Crisps and Pipers, produce hand-cooked crisps made from actual slices of potato.

Hot dogs are made from a paste or liquid-like meat, combined with emulsifiers and other food additives.

2. Reconstituted meat products

Wen Ng also highlights so-called reconstituted meat products such as hot dogs, chicken nuggets, and ham. These are made from a paste or liquid-like meat, combined with emulsifiers and other food additives.

In recent years, regular consumption of such highly processed meats has been increasingly linked to lifestyle-related diseases.

A newly released study from researchers in the United States found that cutting processed meat consumption by 30% might result in 352,900 fewer cases of type 2 diabetes, 92,500 fewer cases of cardiovascular diseases, 53,300 fewer cases of colorectal cancers, and 16,700 fewer premature deaths over the next decade.

“While they’re a staple at every summer barbecue, processed red meats have been linked to cancer,” says Isaac. “In 2015, the International Agency for Research on Cancer classified processed meat as a definite cause of cancer, which puts it in the same group as smoking and alcohol.”

Replace with:

Humphries recommends whole cuts of meat, for example, breaded chicken goujons which use chicken breast. Instead of consuming industrially made hot dogs, she suggests going for organic sausages.

“Organic is an easy way of excluding [ultra-processed foods] because there are barely any [such] ingredients that are allowed under the organic label,” she says. “Organic products can’t use chemical emulsifiers or preservatives.”

Daily consumption of soft drinks flavoured with added sugar can significantly heighten risk of developing cardiovascular disease. Photo / 123RF

3. Sugary soft drinks

Earlier this year, a new study from Harvard University showed that daily consumption of soft drinks flavoured with added sugar can significantly heighten risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

Regularly consuming sugary drinks like colas and energy drinks has previously been associated with fatty liver disease and type 2 diabetes, as well as issues relating to oral hygiene, such as tooth decay and gum disease.

“The primary health issue with sugary soft drinks lies in their ability to deliver large quantities of sugar in a highly bioavailable liquid form,” says Carlsson. “The lack of other nutrients along with the high-calorie content makes these beverages a significant threat to health when consumed regularly.”

Replace with:

“Mix a fizzy water with a sweetener-free cordial to get a sweet fizzy hit” says Humphries.

Packaged breakfast cereals are among the most notorious of all UPFs. Photo / 123RF

4. Breakfast cereals

While many packaged breakfast cereals are often marketed as being nutritious or high in fibre, they are among the most notorious of all ultra-processed foods.

“They often have extra ingredients added to them during production, such as emulsifiers, artificial colours and flavours,” says Andrew Isaac, a health, wellness and nutrition expert at Vitality.

“They seem innocuous... Even healthy sounding cereals can be ultra processed, with the British Dietetic Association saying a bowl of bran flakes is as much of an ultra-processed food as a chocolate rice cereal.”

Replace with:

Weetabix Organic which has a short ingredient list: whole grain wheat, malted barley (the only ultra-processed ingredient), organic sugar and salt.

