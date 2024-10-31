Watt attached a photo of him and his beaming bride-to-be showing off her engagement ring.

According to The Sun, the businessman is worth at least A$400 million (NZ$440m).

The post got reshared on X. The user attached a screenshot and joked, “LinkedIn is a disease”.

That tweet got over one million views.

People online were divided over Watt’s choice to share his engagement news with his LinkedIn network.

“I’m going to die of cringe,” one wrote.

“This is absolutely hilarious and iconic,” another argued.

“Good grief,” another remarked.

“How lovely,” someone else added.

“Oh that is bad,” one wrote, adding the vomit emoji to hammer home their point.

“That is so embarrassing. I’d give the ring back,” another said.

Despite the backlash, Toffolo is happily sharing their engagement news on her Instagram, where she has almost two million followers.

She said that getting engaged was the “best moment” of her life.

“James asked me to marry him. It really was the best moment of my life so far,” she said. “I never knew I could feel happiness like this. The easiest, quickest yes to being your wife.

“Our love story is my favourite. How we managed to find each other out of billions of people out there will always be my greatest blessing.

“I love you forever and the magical life we’re building.”

She followed that post up with another post where she gushed about him again.

“No one tells you how intense the sheer elation is! I’m on top of the world! Also the luckiest girl in the world! Swamped with happiness! I want to scream from the rooftop,” she added.

Watt also posted about their engagement on Instagram and announced the news in a more casual manner.

“I am so grateful that managed to find each other and even more grateful to be building our lives together,” he said.

Toffolo is a British television personality best known for appearing on the reality TV series Made in Chelsea. In 2017, she won the 17th series of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! She has also appeared on Celebs Go Dating and I’m a Celebrity... South Africa.

- Additional reporting by NZ Herald.