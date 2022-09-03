Two Raw Sisters: Chocolate fudge self-saucing pudding

This recipe is to die for and is such a great fuss-free, quick winter dessert. Gooey chocolate sauce with a fluffy chocolate cake, what more could you want?! To make this GF use buckwheat flour instead of oat/spelt flour.

Ingredients

1 cup oat or spelt flour

¼ cup cacao powder

½ cup coconut sugar

⅓ cup coconut oil, melted

½ cup plant-based or dairy milk

1 flax egg (1 Tbsp flax seeds mixed with 3 Tbsp water)

1½ tsp baking powder

Pinch salt

Sauce

¾ cup coconut sugar

3 Tbsp cacao powder

1¼ cups boiling water

Directions

Preheat the oven to 190C.

Add all of the cake ingredients to a bowl and mix until well combined. Pour the cake batter into an ovenproof dish and smooth the top. Set aside.

For the sauce: Add all the ingredients to a medium bowl and whisk together until smooth and shiny. Slowly pour the sauce over the back of a large metal spoon to cover the pudding.

Place the dish into the oven and cook for 35 minutes. Serve hot with vanilla icecream or yoghurt.

Any leftovers will keep in an airtight container in your fridge for up to 4 days.

