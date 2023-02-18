Two Raw Sisters: Chipotle fried broccoli tacos

Photo / Two Raw Sisters

Tacos are a regular weeknight dinner or quick, easy crowd-pleaser when we have people coming over. Broccoli is a delicious vege alternative but if you love fish, it would also work perfectly. These tacos have all of the essential elements of a taco: avo smash, cabbage, aioli and coriander…

Ingredients

Drizzle of oil

1 head broccoli, cut into florets

1 onion, chopped

3 chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, roughly chopped

1 tsp smoked paprika 1½ tsp ground cumin

Sea salt, to taste

Avocado smash

2 large avocados, smashed

1 lemon, juice only

1 tsp sea salt

Small handful coriander, roughly chopped

To serve

10 soft tacos

Handful green cabbage, thinly sliced

Dollop aioli (store-bought or homemade)

Sprinkle black sesame seeds

Handful coriander, roughly chopped

Drizzle extra virgin olive oil

Directions

Place a pan over a high heat and add oil. Once the oil is hot, add the broccoli florets and onion. Cook for about 5 minutes until the broccoli starts to become charred. Add the chipotle peppers, smoked paprika, cumin and sea salt. Continue to cook for a further 5 minutes. Once the broccoli is cooked to your liking remove the pan from the heat. For the avocado smash: Place the avocado flesh in a bowl and smash until a chunky mixture is formed. Add the rest of the ingredients to the bowl and gently mix together until everything is just combined. To serve: In a clean pan, heat up the soft tacos and keep them covered in a clean tea towel to keep them warm. Once you have heated all the tacos you can start assembling them. Start with a good spread of avocado smash, followed by some cabbage, chipotle broccoli, then top with another dollop of avocado smash and aioli. To finish, sprinkle the tacos with black sesame seeds, coriander and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil. These are best eaten soon after assembling them.

Discover more at tworawsisters.com or follow on Instagram @tworawsisters