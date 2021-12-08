Touching moment boy tells mum: 'Daddy is taking too long in heaven'

A video of a young boy telling his mother how much he misses his dad, has gone viral on TikTok.

A video of a young boy telling his mother that his daddy is "taking too long in heaven" has tugged at the heartstrings of millions around the world.

Michelle Panzica, from the US, often shares clips of her twins, son Maddox and daughter Lennox, to TikTok.

She also shares posts discussing grief based on her experience as a widow and single parent following the loss of her partner.

However, it was a recent conversation she had with Maddox that she said "broke her".

In the clip, Maddox, who is seen sitting in the back seat of a car, tells his mother: "Daddy is taking too long in heaven."

He then explains how much he misses him.

"It's [a] very long time," the youngster says, with his mother responding, "Yeah, he is taking a long time, isn't he?"

"Soooooo a long time," the innocent boy says with a stunned look on his face.

Michelle answers her son, saying: "When someone goes to heaven, they … they stay in heaven until we meet them there someday."

After absorbing what his mother said, Maddox then looks out the window and asks, "Can't go in the clouds?"

"No, we can't go into the clouds," Michelle confirms while Maddox continues to stare out he window.

The toddler then tells his mother it's too "boggy" to which his mother laughs, "There are too many bugs in the clouds?"

Maddox looks out the window asking his mother why they just can't go in the clouds to see his dad. Photo / TikTok

"No! Too boggy," Maddox declares with a smile. "Boggy? What's boggy?" Michelle asks before realising he meant "foggy".

"Ohhh yeah, it's hard to see in the clouds, huh?" she responds.

Michelle then ends the clip by saying, "I love you, buddy."

"I love you too," Maddox responds.

The clip has been viewed more than 2.4 million times with just over 52,000 comments from people in tears over the touching conversation.

"He just explained that he misses his dad the best way he knew how. So sorry for your loss," one person wrote.

"I'm just here sobbing!" said another, while a third added: "I was not prepared for this at 8.42am on a Thursday."

Others shared similar stories following the loss of a loved one.

"My husband passed in July. … I'm crying. My son is seven and some of the conversations we have had have broken my heart," a fellow mother wrote.

"My mum is taking a long time in heaven too buddy," said another.