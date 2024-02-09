Voyager 2023 media awards
Touch Compass show Aiga brings disabled artist Lusi Faiva’s story to the stage

Joanna Wane
By
4 mins to read
Lusi Faiva, who has cerebral palsy, explores identity, desire and family in her new show Aiga.

For Samoan multi-media artist Lusi Faiva, actions speak louder than words. She talks to Joanna Wane about her new show, Aiga.

Lusi Faiva’s hands, permanently clenched into fists from living with severe cerebral palsy, are

