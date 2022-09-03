'Took me almost 210 hours': Mum shares incredible handmade dollhouse

One of the bedrooms included a walk-in wardrobe and a chandelier. Photo / Facebook

One mum has showed off her extravagant arts and crafts skills.

Taking to the Facebook group Kmart & The Warehouse Hacks & Decor NZ, Carmen Blanch shared multiple images of the breathtaking dollhouse she made for her 10-year-old daughter.

The dollhouse features everything from your dream kitchen, to ultra-modern bathroom, stunning bedrooms and every tiny detail from pictures on the walls, pot plants and a TV.

"I made this large dollhouse for our 10-year-old daughter, 99 per cent handcrafted and took me almost 210 hours," she wrote.

The dollhouse is four-storey and fits a full-size Barbie doll. Photo / Facebook

The kitchen was complete with a Smeg oven and a Samsung dishwasher. Photo / Facebook

The mum revealed she made most items in the dollhouse out of air dry clay. Photo / Facebook

Sharing multiple images from each room, members of the group could see all the intricate work that went into creating the stunning four-storey dollhouse, including fully functioning, opening windows.

Blanch created the dollhouse with so much attention to detail that she even hung up fairy lights in some of the rooms, included a Smeg oven as well as a fire that looks to be alight.

But despite the fun features, the talented mum revealed none of those details won the title as her favourite part of the house.

The lounge had a grand piano, pot plants and a fire complete with a flame. Photo / Facebook

The house was complete with homely accessories like paintings, pot plants, knick-knacks and a TV. Photo / Facebook

"Used a lot of items from Kmart to make furniture and decorate the dollhouse," she explained, adding, "it was a fun journey, and my favourite spot to make was the coffee corner."

One of the bedrooms had its own little dollhouse. Photo / Facebook

One of the bedrooms had a dollhouse and drawers as well as a rug and a fully made bed. Photo / Facebook

The dollhouse, which includes a kitchen – complete with a walk-in pantry, a lounge, a home office, a bathroom and two bedrooms – one with a walk-in wardrobe, is the perfect size for kids wanting to play with their Barbies or similar sized dolls.

One of the bedrooms had a handmade egg chair, a beauty bar and a mirror. Photo / Facebook

Blanch went on to reveal she made "all the furniture's from wood" while the "pots and pans, coffee mugs, mixer toaster are made out of air dry clay."

The post has received over 3600 likes/reactions since being posted last night, and many group members could help but compliment the mum's talents.

"I legit want this as my actual home, this is amazing!" one person commented.

Another said, "Absolutely incredible!"

"Wow! Absolutely gorgeous", a third gushed.

"This is seriously the best thing I've ever seen! I feel very inspired right now!" another person shared.