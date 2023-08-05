Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Greg Bruce: Too sick for school? The great parenting dilemma

By
4 mins to read
Sick or just sick of school? Good luck with figuring that out. Photo / Getty

Sick or just sick of school? Good luck with figuring that out. Photo / Getty

Is any mystery as mysterious as whether or not a 6-year-old is too sick to go to school on a cold and wet Monday morning?

Because the child’s claim and its need for resolution

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle